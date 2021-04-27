 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, April 27, 2021
James L. “Jim” Hagemeier

MISSOULA - James L. “Jim” Hagemeier, 83, of Missoula, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

John M. Gallaher

MISSOULA - John M. Gallaher, 70, of Thompson Falls, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Lowell D. Medenwaldt

HAMILTON - Lowell D. Medenwaldt, 74, died early in the morning, Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Hugh L. Hopwood

SUPERIOR - Hugh L. Hopwood, 87, of Superior died at home on April 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

