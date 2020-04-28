Death Notices for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Margaret L. 'Marge' Blietz

STEVENSVILLE — Margaret L. "Marge" Blietz, age 76, of Stevensville, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. A full obituary will follow.

Joan Marie Dykstra

POLSON — Joan Marie Dykstra, age 89, died Sunday, April 26, at St. Luke Extended Care. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Melvin L. Palin

MISSOULA — Melvin L. Palin, 78, of Missoula, died at 1:15 p.m., Saturday, April 25, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Beverle F. J. 'Bevy' George

MISSOULA — Beverle F. J. "Bevy" George, 31, died in the night, Saturday, April 25, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Dennis D. Becker

LOLO — Dennis D. Becker, 74, died in the night, Friday, April 24, at his home in Lolo. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Linda J. Novakovitch

MISSOULA — Linda J. Novakovitch, 73, died in the morning, Sunday, April 26, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Sara B. Lipscomb

MISSOULA — Sara B. Lipscomb, 56, of Missoula, died Friday, April 24, at her home. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Cheryl J. McDaniel

POLSON — Cheryl J. McDaniel, age 71, died Thursday, April 23, at her home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Daniele L. Langan

PABLO — Daniele L. Langan, age 46, died Wednesday, April 22, at her home in Pablo. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

