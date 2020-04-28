Death Notices for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Margaret L. 'Marge' Blietz
STEVENSVILLE — Margaret L. "Marge" Blietz, age 76, of Stevensville, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. A full obituary will follow.
Joan Marie Dykstra
POLSON — Joan Marie Dykstra, age 89, died Sunday, April 26, at St. Luke Extended Care. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Melvin L. Palin
MISSOULA — Melvin L. Palin, 78, of Missoula, died at 1:15 p.m., Saturday, April 25, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Beverle F. J. 'Bevy' George
MISSOULA — Beverle F. J. "Bevy" George, 31, died in the night, Saturday, April 25, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Dennis D. Becker
LOLO — Dennis D. Becker, 74, died in the night, Friday, April 24, at his home in Lolo. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Linda J. Novakovitch
MISSOULA — Linda J. Novakovitch, 73, died in the morning, Sunday, April 26, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Sara B. Lipscomb
MISSOULA — Sara B. Lipscomb, 56, of Missoula, died Friday, April 24, at her home. Cremation is planned. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Cheryl J. McDaniel
POLSON — Cheryl J. McDaniel, age 71, died Thursday, April 23, at her home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Daniele L. Langan
PABLO — Daniele L. Langan, age 46, died Wednesday, April 22, at her home in Pablo. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.