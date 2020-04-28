Death Notices for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Dennis D. Becker

LOLO — Dennis D. Becker, 74, died in the night, Friday, April 24, at his home in Lolo. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Linda J. Novakovitch

MISSOULA — Linda J. Novakovitch, 73, died in the morning, Sunday, April 26, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Sara B. Lipscomb