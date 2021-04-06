 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Donna M. Davis

MISSOULA - Donna M. Davis, 72, of Missoula (formerly of Utah) died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Thomas O. Morris

HAMILTON - Thomas O. Morris, 78, of Hamilton died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mark L. Hughes

LOLO - Mark L. Hughes, 67, died in the night, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Thomas “Tom” S. Lehman

MISSOULA - Thomas “Tom” S. Lehman, age 84 of Missoula died on Saturday April 3, 2021 at his home. Memorial services are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. 

Debbie Ann Bronson

ST. IGNATIUS – Debbie Ann Bronson, age 60, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Celebration of Life services for Debbie are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Timothy “John” Foley Sr.

SUPERIOR - Timothy “John” Foley Sr., 82, of Superior died at Mineral County Hospital on April 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

