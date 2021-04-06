Death Notices for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Donna M. Davis

MISSOULA - Donna M. Davis, 72, of Missoula (formerly of Utah) died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Thomas O. Morris

HAMILTON - Thomas O. Morris, 78, of Hamilton died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mark L. Hughes

LOLO - Mark L. Hughes, 67, died in the night, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Thomas “Tom” S. Lehman