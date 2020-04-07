Death Notices for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Lea Doreen Johnson
RICHLAND — Lea Doreen Johnson, 72, born in Missoula, died on April 3, in Richland, Washington.
Donna Irene Null
HAMILTON — Donna Irene Null, 90, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, April 1, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Thomas G. Hardy
CORVALLIS — Thomas G. "Tom" Hardy, 83, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, April 4, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Riley Kristine Lewis
STEVENSVILLE — Riley Kristine Lewis, 30, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Debbie L. Wellman
MISSOULA — Debbie L. Wellman, 63, passed away due to cancer, in the evening, Saturday, April 4, at the family residence in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.
Daniel N. Velasquez
MISSOULA — Daniel N. "Dan" Velasquez, 68, passed away due to a heart episode and stroke, in the night, Saturday, April 4, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.
Anthuny Allen James Durbin
MISSOULA — Anthuny Allen James Durbin, 20, of Missoula, passed away last week as the result of an accident. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under The care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
John E. Foust
HAMILTON — John E. Foust. 78, passed away due to lung cancer, early in the morning on Monday, April 6, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.
Dianne Delaney
MISSOULA — Dianne Delaney, 67, of Garrison, passed away Sunday morning, April 5, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Elizabeth Andrews-Muralt
MISSOULA — Elizabeth “Betty” Andrews-Muralt, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 5, at the Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Vicki A. Steinmetz
MISSOULA — Vicki A. Steinmetz, 51, of Missoula passed away on Monday, April 6. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
