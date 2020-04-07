Death Notices for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Daniel N. Velasquez

MISSOULA — Daniel N. "Dan" Velasquez, 68, passed away due to a heart episode and stroke, in the night, Saturday, April 4, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Anthuny Allen James Durbin

MISSOULA — Anthuny Allen James Durbin, 20, of Missoula, passed away last week as the result of an accident. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under The care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

John E. Foust