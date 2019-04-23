Christopher Lehman Weiss
POLSON — Christopher Lehman Weiss, 77, died at St. Joseph's Hospital on April 18th, 2019. A full obit will follow. Arrangements for the family are being taken care by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.
Darlene Mae Gullo
MISSOULA — Darlene Mae Gullo, 73, died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 16, 2019. A private family service will be held. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Stephen "Steve" Hendershot
SUPERIOR — Stephen "Steve" Hendershot, 71, died in the night, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Mineral Community Hospital in Superior. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
James L. "Wookie" Woodill
LOLO — James L. "Wookie" Woodill, 69, died in the morning, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Helena. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Charles Micheal "Charlie" Nau
MISSOULA — Charles Micheal "Charlie" Nau, 65, of Missoula died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Brice John Fry
ST. IGNATIUS — Brice John Fry, 26, died at St. Josephs Hospital on April 20, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Shrider- Thompson Funeral Home in Ronan.