Harvey Eugene Thronson
RONAN — Harvey Eugene Thronson, 92, died Friday, April 26, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. There are no services at this time for Harvey.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Carol M. Althaus
MISSOULA — Carol M. Althaus, 81, of Missoula, died at The Village Health & Rehab on Saturday, April 27.
Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Walter S. Grubic
STEVENSVILLE — Walter S. Grubic, 91, of Stevensville, died Saturday, April 20, at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Cha Pao Thao
MISSOULA — Cha Pao Thao, 78, of Missoula, died Sunday, April 28, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Services and arrangements are being provided by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at sunsetmemorialfuneralhome.com.