Lucille M. "Mickey" Starzman
STEVENSVILLE — Lucille M. "Mickey" Starzman, 88, died in the evening, Saturday, March 30, 2019, with her daughter Robin by her side at the family home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Carl F. Anderson
MISSOULA — Carl F. Anderson, 80, of Missoula died March 30, 2019 at the Living Center in Stevensville. A graveside service is pending for May 2019. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Edna M. Rodgers
VICTOR — Edna M. Rodgers, 92, died in the afternoon, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home in Victor. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lillian I. Hirning
MISSOULA — Lillian I. Hirning, 98, of Missoula died on March 31, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Brian E. Smith
MISSOULA — Brian E. Smith, 45, of Missoula, died at his home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is serving the family.
Helen Irene Tietz
MISSOULA — Helen Irene Tietz, 89, of Missoula died peacefully at Clark Fork Riverside on March 30th, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Delores Rose Ringer
SUPERIOR — Delores Rose Ringer, 88, of Superior died March 30 at her home. Cremation is planned. A private family service is pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.