Virginia Elizabeth Simmons
HAMILTON — Virginia Elizabeth Simmons, 86, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at Valley View Estates.
A memorial service will be announced in September. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Sunny Day Hemphill
FLORENCE — Sunny Day Hemphill, 77, of Florence, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Sarah Kester
MISSOULA — Sarah Kester, 73, of Missoula, died at Community Hospital Sunday, Aug. 19.
A graveside service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.Russell Eugene Plum
Russell Eugene Plum
POLSON — Russell Eugene Plum, 64, of Polson, died away on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Funeral services are pending and will be announced. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Francis E. Rollins
ST. IGNATIUS — Francis E. Rollins, 61, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan.
Memorial services for Francis are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.
Donnie M. Sharpton
MISSOULA — Donnie M. Sharpton, 66, of Missoula, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.