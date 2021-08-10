Death Notices for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Bertha J. Rider

Missoula, formerly of Billings – Bertha J. Rider, 86, of Missoula died Friday Aug. 6, 2021 at the Village Senior Residence. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Pauline Surratt

MISSOULA - Pauline Surratt, 87, of Missoula, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Charlotte D. Kasl

MISSOULA - Charlotte D. Kasl, 82, died peacefully in the night, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com