 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, August 10, 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bertha J. Rider

Missoula, formerly of Billings – Bertha J. Rider, 86, of Missoula died Friday Aug. 6, 2021 at the Village Senior Residence. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Pauline Surratt

MISSOULA - Pauline Surratt, 87, of Missoula, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Charlotte D. Kasl

MISSOULA - Charlotte D. Kasl, 82, died peacefully in the night, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News