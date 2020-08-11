Death Notices for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence A. Bauder

POLSON — Lawrence A. Bauder, age 87, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services for Lawrence will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Valerie Virginia Goddard Grace

STEVENSVILLE — Valerie Virginia Goddard Grace, 61, of Stevensville died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Brenton Joseph Bluehouse

MISSOULA — Brenton Joseph Bluehouse, 47, died at his home in Missoula on Aug. 3. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Virginia Vincent

MISSOULA — Virginia Vincent, 89, of Missoula died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. For more information visit cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Joseph R. Deppe

HAMILTON — Joseph R. Deppe, 80, of Hamilton died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.