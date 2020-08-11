Death Notices for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Lawrence A. Bauder
POLSON — Lawrence A. Bauder, age 87, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services for Lawrence will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Valerie Virginia Goddard Grace
STEVENSVILLE — Valerie Virginia Goddard Grace, 61, of Stevensville died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Brenton Joseph Bluehouse
MISSOULA — Brenton Joseph Bluehouse, 47, died at his home in Missoula on Aug. 3. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Virginia Vincent
MISSOULA — Virginia Vincent, 89, of Missoula died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. For more information visit cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Joseph R. Deppe
HAMILTON — Joseph R. Deppe, 80, of Hamilton died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
