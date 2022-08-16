 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Nanci J. Agee

CORVALLIS — Nanci J. Agee, 79, passed away in the night, Wednesday, Aug. 10 at BeeHive Homes, Osburn home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Bea Burnham

MISSOULA — Bea Burnham, 97, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Obituary to follow.

Peggy Duff

MISSOULA — Peggy Duff, 81, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

