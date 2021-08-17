Death Notices for Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

Tony J. Rasch

HAMILTON - Tony J. Rasch, 76, passed away in the evening, Thursday, August 12, 2021, peacefully with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

William Grubbs

MISSOULA - William “Bill” Grubbs, 82, of Missoula, Montana passed away on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and services will planned at a later date.

Rodney W. Snook

STEVENSVILLE - Rodney W. "Rod" Snook, 71, passed away Monday, August 9 at his home in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.whitesittfuneralhome.com/