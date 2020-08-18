Death Notices for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

James “J.R.” Chapman

MISSOULA — James “J.R.” Chapman, 89, of Missoula died at Pleasant View Personal Care Home on Aug. 14, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Margie J. Stene

MISSOULA — Margie J. Stene, 62, of Missoula died Aug. 16, 2020 at home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Brenda Lemon

LOLO — Brenda Lemon, 73, of Lolo, died Aug. 15, 2020 at her home. Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held next Spring. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Todd V. Lester

MISSOULA — Todd V. Lester, 66, of Missoula died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Jerry Alan Brewer

MISSOULA — Jerry Alan Brewer, 67, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Aug. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.