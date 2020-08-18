You have permission to edit this article.
Death Notices for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Robert H. Laing

LOLO — Robert H. Laing, 90, died early in the morning, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Lavinia J. "Nicki" Pisano

MISSOULA — Lavinia J. "Nicki" Pisano, 67, died in the morning, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Kathleen Mary Pickens

MISSOULA — Kathleen Mary Pickens, 94, of Missoula died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Riverside Health Care Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

James “J.R.” Chapman

MISSOULA — James “J.R.” Chapman, 89, of Missoula died at Pleasant View Personal Care Home on Aug. 14, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Margie J. Stene

MISSOULA — Margie J. Stene, 62, of Missoula died Aug. 16, 2020 at home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Brenda Lemon

LOLO — Brenda Lemon, 73, of Lolo, died Aug. 15, 2020 at her home.  Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held next Spring. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Todd V. Lester

MISSOULA — Todd V. Lester, 66, of Missoula died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Jerry Alan Brewer

MISSOULA — Jerry Alan Brewer, 67, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Aug. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Alvin LeRoy Meeks

MISSOULA — Alvin LeRoy Meeks, 77, of Superior, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

