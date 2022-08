Death Notices for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Melissa Wetzel

MISSOULA — Melissa Wetzel, 43, of Missoula, passed away on July 27. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Edwin Nash “Ed” Tucker

MISSOULA — Edwin Nash “Ed” Tucker, 92, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, July 31 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Karen G. Betz

HAMILTON — Karen G. Betz, 84, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, July 29 at BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.