Death Notices for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Lorna P. Cantrell

MISSOULA – Lorna P. Cantrell, 76, of Missoula, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Erma J. Davis (Prier)

Columbia Falls – Erma J. Davis (Prier), age 91, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her residence. Memorial services for Erma are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary J Brown

Hamilton - Mary J Brown, 96, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com