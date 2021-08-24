Death Notices for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Melinda Hankins

MISSOULA - Melinda Hankins, age 59, of Missoula, died on Aug. 7, 2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Verle Nannette Duncan

VICTOR - Verle Nannette Duncan, 75, of Victor died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Judith L. Smith

MISSOULA - Judith L. Smith, 77, of Missoula, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Sharon M. DeMers

MISSOULA - Sharon M. DeMers, 62, of Clinton, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at her home. Services are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Joseph E. North

MISSOULA - Joseph E. North, age 85, of Missoula, died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Willis Gene “Willie” McLees

SUPERIOR – Willis Gene “Willie” McLees, 85, of Superior died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation of Montana is in care of arrangements.