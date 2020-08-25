Death Notices for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Jean M. Hoggatt
MISSOULA — Jean M. Hoggatt, 56, passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Shirley M. Stevens
MISSOULA — Shirley M. Stephens, 74, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Hillside Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Roderick Charles Hand
MISSOULA — Roderick Charles Hand, 71, of Missoula passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Aug. 22, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Joan Elllen Francisco
MISSOULA — Joan Ellen Francisco, 80, of Missoula passed away at Edgewood Vista on Aug. 22, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
David Scott Huber
MISSOULA — David Scott Huber, 57, of Missoula passed away at home on Aug. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
