MISSOULA - Herbert “Herb” Brist, 90, of Missoula died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA - Douglas G. Shoup, age 68, of Missoula, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.