Death Notices for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carole I. Preston

STEVENSVILLE — Carole I. Preston, 78, of Stevensville died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Russell Wayne Van Tine

MISSOULA — Russell Wayne Van Tine, 92, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on July 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Doris “Jean” Schmidt

MISSOULA — Doris “Jean” Schmidt, 81, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at The Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Peter Gordon McGowan

POLSON — Peter Gordon McGowan, age 68, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Memorial services will be private by the family. There will be a full obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary “Kay” Fitzgerald