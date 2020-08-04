You have permission to edit this article.
Death Notices for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Carole I. Preston

STEVENSVILLE — Carole I. Preston, 78, of Stevensville died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Russell Wayne Van Tine

MISSOULA — Russell Wayne Van Tine, 92, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on July 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Doris “Jean” Schmidt

MISSOULA — Doris “Jean” Schmidt, 81, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at The Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Peter Gordon McGowan

POLSON — Peter Gordon McGowan, age 68, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Memorial services will be private by the family. There will be a full obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mary “Kay” Fitzgerald

MISSOULA — Mary “Kay” Fitzgerald, 80, of Missoula died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. A livestream of the service will be available at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 by visiting Kay’s page on gardencityfh.com. A full obituary will follow.

Rozonna L. "Zonna" Leonardi

HAMILTON — Rozonna L. "Zonna" Leonardi, 68, died early in the morning, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Lloyd F. Eschenbacher

CORVALLIS — Lloyd F. Eschenbacher, 86, died in the evening, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be share with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert W. "Bob" Trezona

CORVALLIS — Robert W. "Bob" Trezona, 73, died in the morning, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.  

Christopher Tabor

MISSOULA — Christopher Tabor, 56, of Missoula, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Susan Lee Rogers

CLINTON — Susan Lee Rogers, 71, of Clinton died on July 31, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Laura Hassler Fellin

MISSOULA — Laura Hassler Fellin, 53, died at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Services are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William A. "Tony" Petrali

HAMILTON — William A. "Tony" Petrali, 50, died in the morning, Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

VaDan L. Scruggs

MISSOULA — VaDan L. Scruggs, 74, died Thursday, July 30 at his home in Missoula. A complete obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard “Rich” Funk

MISSOULA — Richard “Rich” Funk, 74, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

