Death Notices for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Carole I. Preston
STEVENSVILLE — Carole I. Preston, 78, of Stevensville died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Russell Wayne Van Tine
MISSOULA — Russell Wayne Van Tine, 92, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on July 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Doris “Jean” Schmidt
MISSOULA — Doris “Jean” Schmidt, 81, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at The Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Peter Gordon McGowan
POLSON — Peter Gordon McGowan, age 68, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Memorial services will be private by the family. There will be a full obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mary “Kay” Fitzgerald
MISSOULA — Mary “Kay” Fitzgerald, 80, of Missoula died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. A livestream of the service will be available at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 by visiting Kay’s page on gardencityfh.com. A full obituary will follow.
Rozonna L. "Zonna" Leonardi
HAMILTON — Rozonna L. "Zonna" Leonardi, 68, died early in the morning, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Lloyd F. Eschenbacher
CORVALLIS — Lloyd F. Eschenbacher, 86, died in the evening, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be share with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Robert W. "Bob" Trezona
CORVALLIS — Robert W. "Bob" Trezona, 73, died in the morning, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Christopher Tabor
MISSOULA — Christopher Tabor, 56, of Missoula, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Susan Lee Rogers
CLINTON — Susan Lee Rogers, 71, of Clinton died on July 31, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Laura Hassler Fellin
MISSOULA — Laura Hassler Fellin, 53, died at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Services are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
William A. "Tony" Petrali
HAMILTON — William A. "Tony" Petrali, 50, died in the morning, Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
VaDan L. Scruggs
MISSOULA — VaDan L. Scruggs, 74, died Thursday, July 30 at his home in Missoula. A complete obituary will follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Richard “Rich” Funk
MISSOULA — Richard “Rich” Funk, 74, of Missoula died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.