Everitt Foust
CHARLO — Everitt Foust, 91, of Charlo, died on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Funeral arrangements are pending. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at shriderthompson.com. Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home, Ronan, is assisting the Foust family with arrangements.
Dorothy Dickson Lofgren
MISSOULA — Dorothy Dickson Lofgren, 91, died at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.