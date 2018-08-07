Barrie E. Smith
MISSOULA — Barrie E. Smith, 81, of Missoula died at home Aug. 3, 2018. Cremation is planned, a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Phillip Henry Perry
MISSOULA — Phillip Henry Perry, 94, of Missoula died Aug. 3, 2018 at his home. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Robert (Bob) Martin
HAMILTON — Robert (Bob) Martin, 73, died in the night, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Wayne D. Munnell
MISSOULA — Wayne D. Munnell, 41, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Aug. 5, 2018. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Dorothy Nantt Staggs
MISSOULA — Dorothy Nantt Staggs, 80, of Missoula died in her home Aug. 5, 2018. Garden City Funeral Home will be assisting with these arrangements.
Karen (Brechbill) Metully
STEVENSVILLE — Karen (Brechbill) Metully, 77, died Saturday, August 4, 2018 at her home in Stevensville. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Tim J. Green
MISSOULA — Tim J. Green, 75, of Missoula, died at his home Saturday evening, August 4, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Marvel Elsie Marrinan
POLSON — Marvel Elsie Marrinan, age 92, died on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. Funeral services for Marvel are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.