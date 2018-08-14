Darrel W. “Butch” Hill
CORVALLIS — Darrel W. “Butch” Hill, 75, died early in the morning Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his residence in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Taylor Ray Alford
MISSOULA — Taylor Ray Alford, 31, died on August 9, 2018. Services are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Barbara Grace Stocking
WHITEFISH — Barbara Grace Stocking, age 98, of Whitefish died on Friday Aug. 10, 2018 at North Valley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Memorial Services for Bobbie are being planned at Christ Lutheran Church for a later date. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Bobbie's family.
Dean Rominger
FLOWEREE — Dean Rominger died at his home in Floweree, on Aug. 12, 2018 of ALS. Arrangements are being handled by Croxford Funeral Home.
Jerry Leonard Bisson
RONAN — Jerry Leonard Bisson, age 71, died on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. There are no services planned at this time for Jerry. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Barbara J. Watt
MISSOULA — Barbara J. Watt, 68, of Missoula, died Saturday morning, Aug. 11, 2018 at St. Patrick Hospital. At this time, there are no planned services. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Reina Benson
MISSOULA — Reina Benson, 79, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Rosalie A. Torgerson
HAMILTON — Rosalie A. Torgerson, 85, of Hamilton, died Aug. 12, 2018 at Village Health Care Center. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Evelyn Warthen
FLORENCE — Evelyn Warthen of Florence died Aug. 12, 2018. Services are pending, a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Karen J. Ward
MISSOULA — Karen J. Ward, 71, of Missoula, died Sunday morning, Aug. 12, 2018 at Kalispell Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Dorothy Pierce
MISSOULA — Dorothy Pierce, 97, died on Aug. 12, 2018 at the Springs at Missoula. Services are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Bonnie R. Arellano
MISSOULA — Bonnie R. Arellano, 63, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Julia M. Thompson
MISSOULA — Julia M. Thompson, 85, died at her home surrounded by family, on Aug. 12. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.