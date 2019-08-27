Stanley R. SleepingBear
MISSOULA — Stanley R. SleepingBear, 75, died Saturday, Aug. 24th at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.
Jack James Guns
POLSON — Jack James Guns, 91, died on Aug. 23rd, at his residence in Polson. The Lake Funeral Home of Polson are handling the arrangements for the family. Services at a later date. A full obituary will follow.
Jeannette J. (Jann) Freim
EAST MISSOULA — Jeannette J. (Jann) Freim, 82, of East Missoula, died at her home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
You have free articles remaining.
Russell L. Hartse
MISSOULA — Russell L. Hartse, 96, died at his home at The Village Senior Residence on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Don Wayne Ambrose
POLSON — Don Wayne Ambrose, age 76, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Memorial services for Don are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Gloria F. Smith
MISSOULA — Gloria F. Smith, 91, of Missoula, died at her home at the Village Senior Residence on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com