Virginia May Olson
MISSOULA — Virginia May Olson, 83, of Missoula, died at her home Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
Archie F. Hughes
MISSOULA — Archie F. Hughes, 91, of Missoula, died Monday morning, August 19, 2019 at his home at The Auberge of Missoula. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Auverne Albert
MISSOULA — Auverne Albert, 91, of Missoula died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.