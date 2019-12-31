Mary Ann White
MISSOULA — Mary Ann White, 76, died at home on Friday, Dec. 27.
Services are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and will be announced.
Gloria Ann Kappel
MISSOULA — Gloria Ann Kappel, 83, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
A full obituary will follow and services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marjorie H. Buecheler
MISSOULA — Marjorie H. Buecheler, 91, died at her home on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Irene E. Blush
POLSON — Irene E. Blush, 93, died Sunday, Dec. 29, St. Joseph Hospital in Polson.
Memorial services for Irene will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Patricia M. Lyon
MISSOULA — Patricia M. Lyon, 83, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Community Medical Center. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Bonnie Jean Kirsch
RONAN — Bonnie Jean Kirsch, 87, died Sunday, Dec. 29, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan.
Memorial services for Bonnie are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.