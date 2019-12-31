{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann White

MISSOULA — Mary Ann White, 76, died at home on Friday, Dec. 27.

Services are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and will be announced.

Gloria Ann Kappel

MISSOULA — Gloria Ann Kappel, 83, of Missoula, died  at Rosetta Assisted Living on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

A full obituary will follow and services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marjorie H. Buecheler

MISSOULA — Marjorie H. Buecheler, 91, died at her home on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Irene E. Blush

POLSON — Irene E. Blush, 93, died Sunday, Dec. 29, St. Joseph Hospital in Polson.

Memorial services for Irene will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Patricia M. Lyon

MISSOULA — Patricia M. Lyon, 83, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Community Medical Center. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Bonnie Jean Kirsch

RONAN — Bonnie Jean Kirsch, 87, died Sunday, Dec. 29, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan.

Memorial services for Bonnie are pending. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Assisted Tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.