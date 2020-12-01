Death Notices for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Denzil L. Scribner

ST. REGIS - Denzil L. Scribner, 73, of St Regis, died in the Superior Hospital, Superior. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Frank P. Scotten

FLORENCE - Frank P. Scotten, 93, died in the morning, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home in Florence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Deborah L. Lippert