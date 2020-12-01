 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Denzil L. Scribner

ST. REGIS - Denzil L. Scribner, 73, of St Regis, died in the Superior Hospital, Superior.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Frank P. Scotten

FLORENCE - Frank P. Scotten, 93, died in the morning, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home in Florence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Deborah L. Lippert

MISSOULA - Deborah L. Lippert, 67, died in the evening, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Reginald D. Kunschke

VICTOR - Reginald D. Kunschke, 81, died in the morning, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Victor. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Jerome "Jerry" Tischler Sr.

STEVENSVILLE - Jerome "Jerry" Tischler Sr., 84, died in the evening, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at his home. Condolences and memories may be shared with family at whitesittfuneralhome.com

Robert “Bob”  Mutchler

POLSON - Robert “Bob”  Mutchler, age 92, of Polson, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. All services are private with arrangements under the care of The Lake Funeral Home. 

Michel Jerome John Richard

MISSOULA – Michel Jerome John Richard, 28, of Missoula died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

David O. Johnson

STEVENSVILLE - David O. Johnson, 62, of Stevensville died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Shirley E. Braxton

MISSOULA - Shirley E. Braxton, 91, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Donald D. Halbert

ALBERTON - Donald D. Halbert, 70, of Alberton died at home on Nov. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

