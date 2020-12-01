Death Notices for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Denzil L. Scribner
ST. REGIS - Denzil L. Scribner, 73, of St Regis, died in the Superior Hospital, Superior. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Frank P. Scotten
FLORENCE - Frank P. Scotten, 93, died in the morning, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home in Florence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Deborah L. Lippert
MISSOULA - Deborah L. Lippert, 67, died in the evening, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Reginald D. Kunschke
VICTOR - Reginald D. Kunschke, 81, died in the morning, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Victor. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Jerome "Jerry" Tischler Sr.
STEVENSVILLE - Jerome "Jerry" Tischler Sr., 84, died in the evening, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at his home. Condolences and memories may be shared with family at whitesittfuneralhome.com
Robert “Bob” Mutchler
POLSON - Robert “Bob” Mutchler, age 92, of Polson, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. All services are private with arrangements under the care of The Lake Funeral Home.
Michel Jerome John Richard
MISSOULA – Michel Jerome John Richard, 28, of Missoula died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
David O. Johnson
STEVENSVILLE - David O. Johnson, 62, of Stevensville died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Shirley E. Braxton
MISSOULA - Shirley E. Braxton, 91, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Donald D. Halbert
ALBERTON - Donald D. Halbert, 70, of Alberton died at home on Nov. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.