Death Notices for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Gene E. Winsor
Gene E. Winsor, 83, of Frenchtown, Montana, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence under the care of hospice. Services are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Missoula, MT.
Gene E. Winsor
Gene E. Winsor, 83, of Frenchtown, Montana, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence under the care of hospice. Services are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Missoula, MT.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.