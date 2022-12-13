 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Gene E. Winsor

Gene E. Winsor, 83, of Frenchtown, Montana, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence under the care of hospice. Services are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Missoula, MT.

