Death Notices for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

CORVALLIS - Elaine L. Lehmkuhl, 94, of Corvallis died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Norman E. "Norm" Stenback

HAMILTON - Norman E. "Norm" Stenback, 93, died in the morning, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at The Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Herbert Golden