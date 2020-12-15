Death Notices for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Shannon M. Roske
TURAH - Shannon M. Roske, 74, of Turah died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Nancy J. Mahoney
VICTOR - Nancy J. Mahoney, 73, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital ER in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Marian J. Lykken
MISSOULA - Marian J. Lykken, 85, of Missoula, died on Dec. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Florence M. Radermacher
HAMILTON - Florence M. Radermacher, 87, of Hamilton died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Elaine L. Lehmkuhl
CORVALLIS - Elaine L. Lehmkuhl, 94, of Corvallis died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Norman E. "Norm" Stenback
HAMILTON - Norman E. "Norm" Stenback, 93, died in the morning, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at The Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Herbert Golden
HAMILTON - Herbert Golden, 72, died in the morning, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Tanya K. Cummins
ALBERTON - Tanya K. Cummins, 45, of Alberton died at home on Dec. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
