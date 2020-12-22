Death Notices for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Mildred L. Higgins

HAMILTON - Mildred L. Higgins, 89, of Hamilton died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mavis Miller

HAMILTON - Mavis Miller, 91, of Hamilton died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at The Remington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Nyla L. Sterner

MISSOULA - Nyla L. Sterner, 78, of Missoula died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Duane C. “Dewey” Nygaard

MISSOULA - Duane C. “Dewey” Nygaard, age 76, of Missoula, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at home. All services are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Rosalie Loewen

MISSOULA – Rosalie Loewen, 91, of Missoula died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Community Medical Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Helen M. DeCorte

HAMILTON - Helen M. DeCorte, 94, died in the afternoon, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com