Death Notices for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Ray Jodsaas

ALBERTON - Ray Jodsaas, 78, of Alberton died, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Victo Vancampen

MISSOULA – Victo Vancampen, 94, of Missoula, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Community Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Kathleen J. Mitchell

MISSOULA – Kathleen J. Mitchell, 65, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Community Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Kathryn Shuman

MISSOULA - Kathryn Shuman, 51, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

David Henry Andrew III

Missoula – David Henry Andrew III, 92, of Missoula died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

John A. Falch