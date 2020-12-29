 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Jack C. Venters

SEELEY LAKE - Jack C. Venters, 76, died in the evening, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com 

Marcia M. Lackey

STEVENSVILLE - Marcia M. Lackey, 90, died in the night, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the family home in Stevensville with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com  

Linda Entzel

MISSOULA - Linda Entzel, age 71, of Missoula, died on Dec. 24, 2020. All arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Ray Jodsaas

ALBERTON - Ray Jodsaas, 78, of Alberton died, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Victo Vancampen

MISSOULA – Victo Vancampen, 94, of Missoula, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Community Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Kathleen J. Mitchell

MISSOULA – Kathleen J. Mitchell, 65, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Community Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Kathryn Shuman

MISSOULA - Kathryn Shuman, 51, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

David Henry Andrew III

Missoula – David Henry Andrew III, 92, of Missoula died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

John A. Falch

CLINTON - John A. Falch, 52, of Clinton died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in an accident near Rock Creek. Sunset Memorial Funeral and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Jerry D. Spear

CORVALLIS - Jerry D. Spear, 72 of Corvallis died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Dale Marie Briggeman

MISSOULA - Dale Marie Briggeman, 96, of Missoula died at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation on Dec. 26, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nancy B. Deden

MISSOULA - Nancy B. Deden, 83, of Missoula, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

