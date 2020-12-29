Death Notices for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Jack C. Venters
SEELEY LAKE - Jack C. Venters, 76, died in the evening, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Marcia M. Lackey
STEVENSVILLE - Marcia M. Lackey, 90, died in the night, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the family home in Stevensville with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Linda Entzel
MISSOULA - Linda Entzel, age 71, of Missoula, died on Dec. 24, 2020. All arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ray Jodsaas
ALBERTON - Ray Jodsaas, 78, of Alberton died, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Victo Vancampen
MISSOULA – Victo Vancampen, 94, of Missoula, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Community Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Kathleen J. Mitchell
MISSOULA – Kathleen J. Mitchell, 65, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Community Hospital of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Kathryn Shuman
MISSOULA - Kathryn Shuman, 51, of Missoula, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
David Henry Andrew III
Missoula – David Henry Andrew III, 92, of Missoula died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
John A. Falch
CLINTON - John A. Falch, 52, of Clinton died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in an accident near Rock Creek. Sunset Memorial Funeral and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Jerry D. Spear
CORVALLIS - Jerry D. Spear, 72 of Corvallis died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Dale Marie Briggeman
MISSOULA - Dale Marie Briggeman, 96, of Missoula died at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation on Dec. 26, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Nancy B. Deden
MISSOULA - Nancy B. Deden, 83, of Missoula, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.