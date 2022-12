Death Notices for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Thomas Domingo

Thomas Domingo, 75, of Missoula passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Debra D. Anton Winters

HAMILTON - Debra D. Anton Winters, 68 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Stephen Paul Clawson

Stephen Paul Clawson, 67, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and service details will be announced at a later date.

Donald Eugene Schindler

Donald Eugene Schindler, 69, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marvin Brewin

Marvin Brewin, 89, of Missoula passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Mona Sandberg

Mona Sandberg, 85, of Missoula passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.