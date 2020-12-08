Death Notices for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Cynthia A. Sever

STEVENSVILLE - Cynthia A. Sever, 58, of Stevensville died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Hazel Marie Hatfield

MISSOULA - Hazel Marie Hatfield, 94, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Margaret May Dawson

RONAN – Margaret May Dawson, age 89, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at St. Luke Community Hospital. There are no services planned at this time for Margaret. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Ronald Demott

MISSOULA - Ronald Demott, 74, of Missoula, died Dec. 6, 2020 at his home. Cremation is planned, an obituary will follow. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Gwendolyn L. "Gwen" Anderson