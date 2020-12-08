Death Notices for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Cynthia A. Sever
STEVENSVILLE - Cynthia A. Sever, 58, of Stevensville died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Hazel Marie Hatfield
MISSOULA - Hazel Marie Hatfield, 94, of Missoula, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Margaret May Dawson
RONAN – Margaret May Dawson, age 89, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at St. Luke Community Hospital. There are no services planned at this time for Margaret. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ronald Demott
MISSOULA - Ronald Demott, 74, of Missoula, died Dec. 6, 2020 at his home. Cremation is planned, an obituary will follow. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Gwendolyn L. "Gwen" Anderson
MISSOULA - Gwendolyn L. "Gwen" Anderson, 76, of Missoula died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Berta M. Steavens
HAMILTON - Berta M. Steavens, 87, died in the morning, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
William R. Thibodeau
POLSON - William R. Thibodeau, 77, of Polson, died on Dec. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Barbara Maria Medland
POLSON – Barbara Maria Medland, age 90, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services for Barbara are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
