Emma B. Lommasson

MISSOULA — Emma B. Lommasson, 107, of Missoula died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary with service details will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Larry G. Plaster

MISSOULA — Larry G. Plaster, 62, died at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Harry Reed

MISSOULA — Harry Reed, 86, of Missoula died at Discovery Care in Hamilton on Nov. 29, 2019. A full obituary will follow with service information. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Victor Hangas

MISSOULA — Victor Hangas, 82, of Missoula died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William K. "Willy" Lovell

MISSOULA — William K. "Willy" Lovell, 61, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jean Proebstel Barr

COUER d'ALENE — Jean Proebstel Barr, 97, a native of Misssoula and long-time resident of Philadelphia died Nov. 30.

Robert J. Williams

MISSOULA — Robert J. Williams, 67, of Missoula died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Katherine Lynn Warders

ST. REGIS — Katherine Lynn Warders, 60, of St. Regis, died at the Mineral Community Hospital in Superior on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Suzan Shulund

MISSOULA — Suzan Shulund, 61, of Missoula died in her home on Nov. 30, 2019. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies

Nichole S. "Nickie" Adams

LEMHI, Idaho — Nichole S. "Nickie" Adams, 75, died in the night, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to help the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Geraldine “Gerry” McVey

ST. IGNATIUS — Geraldine “Gerry” McVey, 90, died Friday at her home in St. Ignatius with family by her side. A Celebration of life will be held later this spring. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kathy D. Johnson

FRENCHTOWN — Kathy D. Johnson, 70, died at her home on Dec. 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home

Joseph P. “Joe” Rosetti, Jr.

MISSOULA — Joseph P. “Joe” Rosetti, Jr., 78, died on Dec. 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

