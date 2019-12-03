Emma B. Lommasson
MISSOULA — Emma B. Lommasson, 107, of Missoula died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary with service details will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Larry G. Plaster
MISSOULA — Larry G. Plaster, 62, died at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Harry Reed
MISSOULA — Harry Reed, 86, of Missoula died at Discovery Care in Hamilton on Nov. 29, 2019. A full obituary will follow with service information. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Victor Hangas
MISSOULA — Victor Hangas, 82, of Missoula died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
William K. "Willy" Lovell
MISSOULA — William K. "Willy" Lovell, 61, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Jean Proebstel Barr
COUER d'ALENE — Jean Proebstel Barr, 97, a native of Misssoula and long-time resident of Philadelphia died Nov. 30.
Robert J. Williams
MISSOULA — Robert J. Williams, 67, of Missoula died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Katherine Lynn Warders
ST. REGIS — Katherine Lynn Warders, 60, of St. Regis, died at the Mineral Community Hospital in Superior on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Suzan Shulund
MISSOULA — Suzan Shulund, 61, of Missoula died in her home on Nov. 30, 2019. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies
Nichole S. "Nickie" Adams
LEMHI, Idaho — Nichole S. "Nickie" Adams, 75, died in the night, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to help the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Geraldine “Gerry” McVey
ST. IGNATIUS — Geraldine “Gerry” McVey, 90, died Friday at her home in St. Ignatius with family by her side. A Celebration of life will be held later this spring. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kathy D. Johnson
FRENCHTOWN — Kathy D. Johnson, 70, died at her home on Dec. 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home
Joseph P. “Joe” Rosetti, Jr.
MISSOULA — Joseph P. “Joe” Rosetti, Jr., 78, died on Dec. 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.