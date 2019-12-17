Imogene G. Repke
POLSON — Imogene G. Repke, age 93, died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her residence. Memorial services for Imogene will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Daniel Ryan
RONAN — Daniel Ryan, 73, of Ronan died at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Terry Provow
LOLO — Terry Provow, 78, of Lolo died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Arrangements are under Garden City Funeral Home.
Sharon K. Gaffney
MISSOULA — Sharon K. Gaffney, 77, died in the night, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Julius James “Jules” Clavadetscher
POLSON — Julius James “Jules” Clavadetscher, age 76, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his residence. There are no services for Jules at this time. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.