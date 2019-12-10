Janice A. Bowen
MISSOULA — Janice A. Bowen, 98, died in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Norma L. (Smith) Wirgau
HAMILTON — Norma L. (Smith) Wirgau died at the Valley View Estates in Hamilton on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Marjorie “Midge” Elander
MISSOULA — Marjorie “Midge” Elander, 91, of Missoula died Dec. 5, 2019 at Community Medical Center. A happy hour party is being planned and will be announced in a full obituary. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with the cremation arrangements.
Robert A. Semple
HAMILTON — Robert A. Semple, 57, of Hamilton died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard Hunt
MISSOULA — Richard Hunt, 94, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Clyde N. Bakker
MISSOULA — Clyde N. Bakker, 97, of Missoula died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Velin
MISSOULA — Mary Ann Velin, 88, of Missoula, died at Hillside Manor on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences to the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
John W. Appelt
HUSON — John W. Appelt, 78, of Huson died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family with arrangements.