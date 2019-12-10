{{featured_button_text}}

Janice A. Bowen

MISSOULA — Janice A. Bowen, 98, died in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.  

Norma L. (Smith) Wirgau

HAMILTON — Norma L. (Smith) Wirgau died at the Valley View Estates in Hamilton on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Marjorie “Midge” Elander

MISSOULA — Marjorie “Midge” Elander, 91, of Missoula died Dec. 5, 2019 at Community Medical Center. A happy hour party is being planned and will be announced in a full obituary. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with the cremation arrangements.

Robert A. Semple

HAMILTON — Robert A. Semple, 57, of Hamilton died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard Hunt

MISSOULA — Richard Hunt, 94, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Clyde N. Bakker

MISSOULA — Clyde N. Bakker, 97, of Missoula died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.

Mary Ann Velin

MISSOULA — Mary Ann Velin, 88, of Missoula, died at Hillside Manor on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences to the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

John W. Appelt

HUSON — John W. Appelt, 78, of Huson died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.