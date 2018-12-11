Patricia Deschamps
MISSOULA — Patricia Deschamps, 89, of Missoula died at Village Assisted Living on Dec. 7, 2018. Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
James P. "Jim" Reilly
SEELEY LAKE — James P. "Jim" Reilly, 90, died in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Marjorie S. Hubber
MISSOULA — Marjorie S. Hubber, 96, of Missoula died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at St. Patrick Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.