Sherry T. Baker
MISSOULA — Sherry T. Baker, 55, of Missoula, died on Nov. 29, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Garden City Funeral Home.
Patrick J. “Moe” Moriarty
MISSOULA — Patrick J. “Moe” Moriarty, 75, died at his home on Nov. 30, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced. Garden City Funeral home is assisting the family.
Jacqueline Louise Knapp
RONAN — Jacqueline Louise Knapp, age 77, died on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
Carl H. Burrows
POLSON — Carl H. Burrows, age 66, died on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at his residence. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Louis E. Jeffries
SPOKANE, Washington — Louis E. Jeffries, 96, formerly of Hamilton, died in the morning, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at the Regency at Northpointe in Spokane, Washington. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
William Cutler
MISSOULA — William Cutler, 60, of Missoula died on Nov. 21, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Garden City Funeral Home.
Billy L. Hicks
MISSOULA — Billy L. Hicks, 89, died at Beehive Homes Assisted Living on Dec. 2, 2018. Services will be held in the Spring. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James D. (JD) Mavity
MISSOULA — James D. (JD) Mavity, 78, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday evening, Dec. 1, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Donna Marie Zander
MISSOULA — Donna Marie Zander, 85, of Missoula died at home on Dec. 1st, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.