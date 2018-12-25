William Bruce Wiggins
MISSOULA — William Bruce Wiggins, 77, of Missoula died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at his residence. Memorial Services will be set at a later date. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jenda R. Hemphill
MISSOULA — Jenda R. Hemphill, 64, died in the afternoon, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Carolyn M. Krudop
MISSOULA — Carolyn M. Krudop, 83, died at her home on Dec. 23, 2018. No services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Eligio Snachez
RAVALLI — Eligio Snachez, 45, died on Dec. 23rd at his home. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Charles W. Richert
FRENCHTOWN — Charles W. Richert, 87, died Dec. 23rd at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.