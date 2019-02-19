Richard Leonard Paup
HAMILTON — Richard Leonard Paup, 76, of Hamilton, died Thursday, Feb. 14, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton.
Georgianna M. Reichelt
MISSOULA — Georgianna M. Reichelt, 90, of Missoula, died Friday, Feb. 15, at Riverside Healthcare center. A funeral service is pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Fred Martin Whitworth Jr.
NARADA — Fred Martin Whitworth Jr., 67, died at the family ranch in Narada, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Services are being arranged with Foster Funeral Home.
Paul Edward Mahseelah
RONAN — Paul Edward Mahseelah, 73, died in Ronan, on Thursday, Feb. 14. A wake will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in the evening, followed by a burial on Wednesday morning.
Bea Williams
MISSOULA — Bea Williams, 83, died Monday, Feb. 18, at her residence. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.
Andrew David Shook
HAMILTON — Andrew David Shook, 28, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Feb. 16, in Canyon City, Colorado. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
John Harrison Diddel
MISSOULA — John Harrison Diddel, 83, of Missoula, died Sunday, Feb. 17, at The Springs of Missoula. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Winifred Quirino
MISSOULA — Winifred Quirino, 91, of Missoula, died Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Patrick Hospital. A private internment will be held at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Michael Edward Schruder
MISSOULA — Michael Edward Schruder, 64, of Missoula, died at home on Thursday, Feb. 14. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Laura Mae Slominski
CLINTON — Laura Mae Slominski, 86, died at her home on Friday, Feb. 15. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.