Joyce L. Evans
MISSOULA ~ Joyce L. Evans, 96, of Missoula, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
