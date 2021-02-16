Death Notices for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Robert B. Luedecke

HAMILTON - Robert B. "Bob" Luedecke, 76, of Hamilton passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Tyrone J. Brady

MISSOULA - Tyrone J. Brady, 52, of Missoula passed away at home on February 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Lisa G. Bartow

HAMILTON - Lisa G. Bartow, 56, passed away in the morning, Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Dennis E. Lipscomb

Corvallis - Dennis E. Lipscomb, 77, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, February 14, 2021, at home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Marvin E. Hatfield

MISSOULA - Marvin E. Hatfield, 88, passed away, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com