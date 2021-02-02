Death Notices for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Millar Bryce

KALISPELL - Millar Bryce, 100, formerly of Plains, died in the night, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Larry D. Smith

POLSON – Larry D. Smith, age 69, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Larry. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Wanda L. Miller