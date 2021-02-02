 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Death Notices for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Millar Bryce

KALISPELL - Millar Bryce, 100, formerly of Plains, died in the night, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Larry D. Smith

POLSON – Larry D. Smith, age 69, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Larry. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Wanda L. Miller

HAMILTON - Wanda L. Miller, 87, died in the afternoon, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Grace A. Thompson

CORVALLIS - Grace A. Thompson, 67, died in the morning, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News