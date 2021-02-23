 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zachary Glen "Zach" Harshbarger

MISSOULA - Zachary Glen "Zach" Harshbarger, 30, of Missoula, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Funeral Home in Missoula.

Anne Meskimen

DARBY - Anne Meskimen, 89, of Darby died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

John W. Boche

HAMILTON - John W. Boche, 96, long time Hamilton resident died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Salmon, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Theodore (Ted) Furshong

MISSOULA - Theodore (Ted) Furshong, 81, of Missoula, died Feb. 19, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Valerie L. LaCarde Oden

HAMILTON - Valerie L. LaCarde Oden, 70, died in the morning, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Valley View Estates Health & Rehabilitation in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Peggy Wood

THOMPSON FALLS - Peggy Wood, 66, died Feb. 22 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.

Douglas S. McCrea

SCHLEY - Douglas S. McCrea, 64, died Feb. 22nd at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.

David John Matt (Hammer) "DJ" 

ST. IGNATIUS - David John Matt (Hammer) "DJ" , 46, died in Ravalli on Feb. 21st from injuries sustained in a pedestrian/train accident. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.

Kenneth J. Weatherwax

BROWNING - Kenneth J. Weatherwax, 68, died Feb. 19th at Benefis in Great Falls. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.

Teddi (Sellars) Jewell

BROWNING - Teddi (Sellars) Jewell, 56, died February 19th at KRMC in Kalispell. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.

Clinton RunningWolf

BROWNING - Clinton RunningWolf, 53, died Feb. 20th at IHS in Browning. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes

Reynaldo Miranda

BROWNING - Reynaldo Miranda, 57, died Feb. 20th at IHS in Browning. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.

Bruce Ross

STEVENSVILLE - Bruce Ross, 79, of Stevensville died peacefully at the Living Centre on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com. Full obituary to follow. 

Juanita “June” Johnson

MISSOULA - Juanita “June” Johnson, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jacqueline Robb

Jacqueline Robb, 90, of Superior died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Linda S. Stout

BONNER - Linda S. Stout, 60, of Bonner, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

