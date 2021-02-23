Death Notices for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zachary Glen "Zach" Harshbarger
MISSOULA - Zachary Glen "Zach" Harshbarger, 30, of Missoula, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Funeral Home in Missoula.
Anne Meskimen
DARBY - Anne Meskimen, 89, of Darby died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
John W. Boche
HAMILTON - John W. Boche, 96, long time Hamilton resident died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Salmon, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Theodore (Ted) Furshong
MISSOULA - Theodore (Ted) Furshong, 81, of Missoula, died Feb. 19, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Valerie L. LaCarde Oden
HAMILTON - Valerie L. LaCarde Oden, 70, died in the morning, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Valley View Estates Health & Rehabilitation in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Peggy Wood
THOMPSON FALLS - Peggy Wood, 66, died Feb. 22 at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.
Douglas S. McCrea
SCHLEY - Douglas S. McCrea, 64, died Feb. 22nd at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.
David John Matt (Hammer) "DJ"
ST. IGNATIUS - David John Matt (Hammer) "DJ" , 46, died in Ravalli on Feb. 21st from injuries sustained in a pedestrian/train accident. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.
Kenneth J. Weatherwax
BROWNING - Kenneth J. Weatherwax, 68, died Feb. 19th at Benefis in Great Falls. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.
Teddi (Sellars) Jewell
BROWNING - Teddi (Sellars) Jewell, 56, died February 19th at KRMC in Kalispell. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.
Clinton RunningWolf
BROWNING - Clinton RunningWolf, 53, died Feb. 20th at IHS in Browning. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes
Reynaldo Miranda
BROWNING - Reynaldo Miranda, 57, died Feb. 20th at IHS in Browning. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Homes.
Bruce Ross
STEVENSVILLE - Bruce Ross, 79, of Stevensville died peacefully at the Living Centre on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com. Full obituary to follow.
Juanita “June” Johnson
MISSOULA - Juanita “June” Johnson, 88, of Missoula died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jacqueline Robb
Jacqueline Robb, 90, of Superior died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Linda S. Stout
BONNER - Linda S. Stout, 60, of Bonner, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.