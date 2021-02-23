Death Notices for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zachary Glen "Zach" Harshbarger

MISSOULA - Zachary Glen "Zach" Harshbarger, 30, of Missoula, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Funeral Home in Missoula.

Anne Meskimen

DARBY - Anne Meskimen, 89, of Darby died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

John W. Boche

HAMILTON - John W. Boche, 96, long time Hamilton resident died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Salmon, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Theodore (Ted) Furshong

MISSOULA - Theodore (Ted) Furshong, 81, of Missoula, died Feb. 19, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Valerie L. LaCarde Oden