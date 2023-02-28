Peggy Lee Williams

MISSOULA ~ Peggy Lee Williams, 80, of Missoula, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Judith P. Miller

MISSOULA ~ Judith P. Miller, 79, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

John Arthur “Johnny” Cotton

Polson – John Arthur “Johnny” Cotton, age 80, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at his residence. Memorial services for Johnny will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Lynette M. Cox

Missoula—Lynette M. Cox, 77, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in the ambulance while enroute to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com