Robert “Bob” Schneider

Robert “Bob” Schneider, 77, of Missoula passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Herbert E. Howe

Hamilton - Herbert E. Howe, 81, passed away in the early morning, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the family home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Henry “Jim” Cusker

Henry “Jim” Cusker, 90, of Missoula passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.