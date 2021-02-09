 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Robert A. Martin

CONNER - Robert A. Martin, 85, died in the morning, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Patricia M. (Brant) Brown

HAMILTON - Patricia M. Brant Brown, 85, died early in the morning, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Valley View Estates Health and Rehabilitation in Hamilton.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

David Felipe Alarcon – Calderon

MISSOULA – David Felipe Alarcon – Calderon, 24, of Missoula died Friday Feb. 5, 2021 in Missoula. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Clementine Schmidt

MISSOULA - Clementine Schmidt, 93, of Missoula died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

