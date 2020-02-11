Death Notices for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Evelyn Florance Ploharz
OROFINO, Idaho — Evelyn Florance Ploharz, 89, Orofino, Idaho, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Services will be held at a later date. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is caring for arrangements.
Michael D. Avery
MISSOULA — Michael D. Avery, 64, of Missoula, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Arloene (Biltoft) Lay
FLORENCE — Arloene (Biltoft) Lay, 89, of Florence died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gertrud Hanson
ARLEE — Gertrud Hanson, 80, formerly of Valley Creek died Saturday at Summerville, South Carolina. Funeral services are planned with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.
MISSOULA — Rosanna Marie Gibbs, 64, of Missoula died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Rebecca A. Smith-Linnemeyer
STEVENSVILLE — Rebecca A. Smith-Linnemeyer, 72, of Stevensville died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville.
Gloria A. Drake
CUSTER, S.D. — Gloria A. Drake, 90, formerly of Missoula died at Management Health Custer Hospital in Custer South Dakota on Feb. 9, 2020. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced at a later date.
Stanley Thomas Woods
MISSOULA — Stanley Thomas Woods, 91, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on Feb. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.