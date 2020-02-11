Death Notices for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn Florance Ploharz

OROFINO, Idaho — Evelyn Florance Ploharz, 89, Orofino, Idaho, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Services will be held at a later date. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is caring for arrangements.

Michael D. Avery

MISSOULA — Michael D. Avery, 64, of Missoula, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Arloene (Biltoft) Lay

FLORENCE — Arloene (Biltoft) Lay, 89, of Florence died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gertrud Hanson

ARLEE — Gertrud Hanson, 80, formerly of Valley Creek died Saturday at Summerville, South Carolina. Funeral services are planned with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.

Rosanna Marie Gibbs

MISSOULA — Rosanna Marie Gibbs, 64, of Missoula died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Rebecca A. Smith-Linnemeyer

STEVENSVILLE — Rebecca A. Smith-Linnemeyer, 72, of Stevensville died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville.

Gloria A. Drake

CUSTER, S.D. — Gloria A. Drake, 90, formerly of Missoula died at Management Health Custer Hospital in Custer South Dakota on Feb. 9, 2020. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced at a later date.

Stanley Thomas Woods

MISSOULA — Stanley Thomas Woods, 91, of Missoula died at Grizzly Peak on Feb. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of died Tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News