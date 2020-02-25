Death Notices for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Mary Ann Wittenberg

MISSOULA — Mary Ann Wittenberg, 56, died on Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Tana S. Shook

SALMON, Idaho — Tana S. Shook, 48, died in the morning, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

William R. “Bill” Doty, Jr.

LOLO — William R. “Bill” Doty, Jr., 75, of Lolo, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Betty S. Kellmer

