Death Notices for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Mary Ann Wittenberg

MISSOULA — Mary Ann Wittenberg, 56, died on Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Tana S. Shook

SALMON, Idaho — Tana S. Shook, 48, died in the morning, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

William R. “Bill” Doty, Jr.

LOLO — William R. “Bill” Doty, Jr., 75, of Lolo, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Betty S. Kellmer

MISSOULA — Betty S. Kellmer, 60, died in the afternoon, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Arthur Dale Hickman

MISSOULA — Arthur Dale Hickman, 78, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Feb. 23, 2020. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Judith Kay Bethke

HAMILTON — Judith Kay Bethke, 77, of Hamilton died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at her home.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Agatha “Aggie” Madison

MISSOULA — Agatha “Aggie” Madison, 93 of Missoula, died at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Village Senior Residence in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Jim R. Harrison

MISSOULA — Jim R. Harrison, 83 of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

