Kay Kalidja
MISSOULA — Kay Kalidja, 81, of Missoula died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at The Village Health Care Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
LuLu H. "Lu" Grimm
STEVENSVILLE — LuLu H. "Lu" Grimm, 80, died early in the morning, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Carl A. "Callie" Bergset
SEELEY LAKE — Carl A. "Callie" Bergset, 60, died in the morning, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Kiahsuang Shen Lo
MISSOULA — Kiahsuang Shen Lo, 99, of Eugene, Oregon and Missoula died on Feb. 21, 2019 in Missoula. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
William C. Richardson
MISSOULA — William C. Richardson, 82, of Missoula died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Tedi Lee Wingo
FLORENCE — Tedi Lee Wingo, 64, of Florence, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Friday evening, Feb. 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in a complete obituary to follow. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Ralph “Dip” Espinoza
MISSOULA — Ralph “Dip” Espinoza, 77, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 in Missoula. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home.
Douglas J. Remington
MISSOULA — Douglas J. Remington, 90, of Missoula, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his residence at The Springs. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Arlene W. Braun
MISSOULA — Arlene W. Braun, 83, of Missoula, died at her residence at The Springs on Friday evening, Feb. 22, 2019. Services and a complete obituary will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Phyllis H. Bohlman
MISSOULA — Phyllis H. Bohlman, 89, died at Bee Hive’s Assisted Living Care Center on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Services will be held in North Dakota at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.