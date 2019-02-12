Alfred “AL” J. Sampson
MISSOULA — Alfred “AL” J. Sampson, 89, of Missoula died at his home on Feb. 8, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Neal Arthur Thompson
MISSOULA — Neal Arthur Thompson, 92, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Feb. 8, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Susan Kelly-Miller
MISSOULA — Susan Kelly-Miller, 78, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Claud Emery Reinoehl
GREENOUGH — Claud Emery Reinoehl, 62, of Greenough died on Feb. 8, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Gregory Leon Barsi
MISSOULA — Gregory Leon Barsi, 62, of Missoula died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Feb. 7, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Beulah M. Rogers
MISSOULA — Beulah M. Rogers, age 91, of Missoula, died on Sunday Feb. 10, 2019 at Rosetta assisted living in Missoula. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.